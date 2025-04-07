Modi Govt committed to lasting peace in J&K: Amit Shah

Jammu, Apr 06: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the Modi government is unwavering in its commitment to bring lasting peace to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He emphasised that security forces have been granted a free hand and instructed to take decisive action against terrorism in the region.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived Jammu on Sunday to begin his three-day-long schedule visit to J&K. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and MoS (PMO), Jitendra Singh and senior BJP leaders received the Union Home Minister at Technical Airport. The Home Minister drove straight to the Raj Bhawan in Jammu and later visited the BJP headquarters in the Trikuta Nagar area of the city, where he met the party MLAs.

Chairing a high-level meeting with J&K BJP MLAs and six other senior party leaders at the BJP headquarters, Shah said “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to ensuring everlasting peace in J&K. Our security forces have been empowered to go all out in their efforts to eradicate terrorism,” Shah said, adding, “It is also imperative for elected representatives, such as MLAs and MPs, to actively engage with the public and raise awareness about the various welfare schemes launched by the Modi government.”

He further urged the MLAs to work in close coordination with the people, address their day-to-day concerns, and raise pertinent issues during the ongoing budget session.

The closed-door meeting saw the participation of all 28 BJP MLAs from J&K, three MPs, BJP State President Sat Sharma, and J&K Incharge Tarun Chugh. The session lasted for over an hour and a half.

On the agenda for his visit, Amit Shah will travel to Hira Nagar tomorrow and later meet the families of martyrs at Raj Bhawan at 2:00 pm. Additionally, on April 8, the Home Minister will chair a security review meeting in Srinagar to assess the ongoing security situation in the region.

HM’s J&K Itinerary

(April 6–8, 2025)

Sunday | April 6 – Jammu

6:00 PM – Arrived in Jammu from Jaipur.

Evening – Reached Raj Bhavan, held initial discussions.

8:00 PM – Visited BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar; met BJP MLAs.

(Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh also attended the meeting.)

April 7 – Kathua & Srinagar

10:30 AM – To visit BSF Border Outpost Vinay, Kathua; to assess ground situation.

2:00 PM – To meet families of J&K Police martyrs at Raj Bhavan, Jammu.

Will hand over appointment letters on compassionate grounds.

Evening – To arrive at Srinagar Technical Airport.

To visit the family of slain DSP Humayun Bhat in Srinagar.

Later, to move to Raj Bhavan Srinagar for internal meetings.

Possible closed-door interactions with individuals and delegations.

April 8 – (Srinagar)