DGP reviews long-duration Ops at KupwaraSOG Camp

Srinagar, July 13: Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, NalinPrabhat, on Sunday visited the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to review the ongoing Long Duration Operations aimed at strengthening counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, JeelaniWani, the DGP conducted a detailed assessment of the security situation, operational deployment, and preparedness of forces actively engaged in anti-terrorism operations in this strategically significant area close to the Line of Control (LoC).During the visit, DGP Prabhat interacted with personnel from the J&K Police’s SOG and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He lauded the dedication, discipline, and operational capabilities of the forces operating in difficult terrain and under challenging weather and hostile conditions. DGP stressed the need for sustained counter-insurgency pressure. He directed the personnel to maintain relentless pursuit of terrorists, particularly those infiltrating from across the border, and ensure that all attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists to disrupt peace are effectively foiled.“The pursuit and neutralisation of foreign terrorists must remain a top operational priority. We will not allow any disruption to the peace that has been established through immense sacrifice,” he said.Meanwhile, DGP Prabhat’s visit comes amid intensified security deployments across north Kashmir following inputs of possible infiltration attempts and increased terrorist movement along forested areas and ridgelines.