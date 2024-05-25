PM Modi has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of Lok Sabha: Amit Shah

Credits PM Modi for ending terrorism post Article 370 abrogation

Says will get back POJK at any cost

Arrah, May 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that Prime Minister NarendraModi has already secured 310 seats by the fifth phase of the LokSabha elections and criticized the opposition stating that they have been decimated.

“Modiji has already won 310 seats till the 5th phase of LokSabha election. Lalu and Rahul have been completely wiped out. The arrogant alliance in Bihar will not even be able to open its account this time,” Shah proclaimed during a public rally in Bihar’s Arrah on Friday.

Shah criticized the Congress and its allies for trying to intimidate the citizens with threats involving Pakistan and said that the BJP is not afraid of anything. Talking about PoJK Shah said that we will get it back at any cost.

“These Congress leaders, Laluji, this arrogant alliance tries to scare us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb and to not talk about PoK (Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir). I have come to tell LaluYadav and his company that we, the BJP, are not afraid of Pakistan’s atom bomb,” Shah said.

“PoK (Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) is ours, and we will take it. This is the BJP’s resolve,” Shah added.

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370, Shah credited Prime Minister NarendraModi with ending terrorism in the region.

“For years, this Congress party nurtured Article 370 like a child. On August 5, 2019, PM Modi abolished Article 370 and erased the mark of terrorism from this country forever,” Shah said.

Shah also emphasized the government’s success in combating Naxalism, claiming that states such as Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are now free from the menace. “And I say, if you elect Modiji for the third time, we will uproot Naxalism from Chhattisgarh as well,” he promised.

Addressing the issue of the Ram temple, Shah accused Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav of obstructing its construction for decades.

“This Congress party and Laluji blocked the Ram temple for 70 years. You made Modijithe PM for the second time, and in just five years, Modiji won the case, performed the ground-breaking ceremony, and in January he successfully did the PranPratishtha ceremony,” Shah said.

Shah condemned the opposition’s approach to reservations, alleging that they sought to dilute benefits meant for backward classes. He especially highlighted the recent Calcutta High Court decision to cancel all Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal post-2010.

“Do you want the jungle raj of Lalu or the welfare of the poor under PM Modi? The Congress party, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Mamta Banerjee want to steal the reservations of our backward classes. In Karnataka, they gave 5% reservation to Muslims, in Hyderabad they gave 4% reservation to Muslims, and Mamta Banerjee left 180 castes. Yesterday, the Calcutta High Court put a stop to this unconstitutional reservation in Bengal. As long as PM Modi is there, we will not let anyone touch the reservations of Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes. If you help BJP cross 400 seats, we will revoke the Muslim reservation and give it to the backward classes,” Shah said.

Shah attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for perpetuating “jungle raj” and nepotism in Bihar stating that he had no place for the backward classes or the Yadavs.

“Once upon a time, LalujiHere (in Bihar) used to talk about ‘Tel pilavan, lathiyaghumavan’ and the rule of strongmen. Do you want such a regime again in Arrah? Do you want such a jungle raj again? As long as NarendraModi is there, Jungle Raj cannot come to Bihar. Laluji has spent his entire life working for his family. The Yadav community is under the wrong impression that Laluji works for them. Lalu made both his sons (TejPratapYadav and TejaswiYadav) ministers in Bihar, one a RajyaSabha member, and another an MP. He made Rabri Devi the CM. Laluji has no place for the backward classes or the Yadavs,” Shah said.

ArrahLokSabha constituency is one of the 40 LokSabha constituencies in Bihar. It is comprised of 7 assembly segments Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur and Agiaon.

Election in Ara will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

From the ArrahLokSabha Constituency BharatiyaJanata Party fielded Union Minister R K Singh and the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) fielded Sudama Prasad as the INDIA bloc candidate.

Elections in Bihar are contested in all seven phases. With 40 LokSabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

RJD from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, will contest 26 out of the state’s 40 LokSabha seats. As part of the NDA, the BJP and JD (U) will contest for 17 and 16 seats, respectively. The results of the LokSabha elections will be declared on June 4th. (ANI)