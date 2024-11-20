Breaking

CS reviews progress on development of ‘Bagh-Gul-e-Dawood’ at Srinagar

Asks for establishing such gardens in other tourist spots of J&K

RK Online Desk
Jammu , Nov  20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today in a meeting of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks Department, assessed progress on development of Chrysanthemum Theme Park (Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood) here at Botanical Garden, Srinagar.

Present in the meeting were Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture Department, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, DG, Codes, DG, Budget, representative from SKUAST-K and other concerned officers.

Dulloo, while reviewing the current status of the project, enquired about its viability from the concerned faculty of SKUAST -Kashmir. He said that establishment of such gardens should be explored at other tourism destinations, besides in and around the Jammu city.

He asked the department to look into creating these autumn season attractions for further prolonging the tourism season in J&K. He advised them to coordinate with the local Agricultural Universities and Tourism Department for enhancing their access and reach in most of the feasible locations of J&K.

Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz, in his presentation, informed that following the success of world famous Tulip Garden the Department has initiated the process of establishing Chrysanthemum Theme Park under the name of (Bagh-Gul-e-Dawood) near Botanical Garden, Srinagar on an area of around 100 Kanal of land.

He revealed that this flower is known as ‘Queen of East’ and blooms lately in the months of October and November in diverse hues and colours. It was informed that the flowers would add true delight to autumn months being considered as a symbol of royalty.

The meeting was apprised that the Rs 40 lakh work has been allotted to R&B Department for execution this year. The total cost to be incurred on establishment of this park has been estimated at Rs 1.87 crore together with creation of other amenities and utilities for the visitors who would be able to visit it from next autumn when it would be thrown open for public.

JK CM Omar Abdullah Announces relief & rehabilitation support to Rainawari Fire Victims
