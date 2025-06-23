Air India Express flight to Jammu returns to Delhi mid-air after “suspected GPS “interference”

Air India Express flight IX2564, operating from Delhi to Jammu, was forced to return mid-air to Delhi on Monday after a “suspected” GPS signal interference incident. Airline subsequently arranged an alternative aircraft, the airline confirmed.

The Airbus A320 aircraft was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 10:40 AM and took off at 11:04 AM. It was expected to land in Jammu by 12:05 PM. However, during the flight, the aircraft was diverted back to the national capital and landed safely, as per Flightradar24

In a revised statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “Our Delhi-Jammu flight returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure, following a suspected GPS interference incident. Subsequently, an alternative flight was organised to connect guests to Jammu. We regret the inconvenience caused. Instances of GPS signal interference have been reported by operators while flying over certain sensitive regions.”

While the airline has not specified the exact airspace in which the interference occurred, the return was described as precautionary. A replacement aircraft was quickly arranged to operate the Delhi-Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi.

In an earlier statement, Air India Express confirmed the development, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate our Delhi-Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi due to a technical issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.” (ANI)