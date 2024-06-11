PM Modi urges people to make yoga an integral part of their lives ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives.

PM Modi shared a set of videos showing various ‘Asanas’ on X, describing their benefits.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, “As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly.”

“As we approach this year’s Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude,” the PM said on X.

“In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being,” PM Modi wrote in another post in X.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Today it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. (ANI)