Jammu Terror Attacks

Within hours of the Reasi terrorist attack Jammu witnessed terror twin attacks at Hira Nagar in Kathua district and Chttargala in Doda district respectively. This continuity of terror attacks in Jammu raises serious questions on the security preparedness. Enemy is well entrenched and is attacking the civilians and armed forces with impunity. People have not recovered from the Reasi carnage and there is spate of two more terrorist attacks to destabilise the normal life of the people. The Rising Kashmir in its editorial yesterday had warned that the things can go from bad to worse if the comprehensive security strategy is not put in place. The situation on ground is fragile as the enemy from across the border is exploiting the fault lines to inflict heavy cost. The series of attacks that have sent shock waves across Jammu clearly indicate that Pakistan has a gruesome terror strategy to devastate Jammu and Kashmir. Pir Panjal and the adjoining forests are being used to pump terror mercenaries. Sleeper cells are active, giving cover and shelter to these marauders. If examined clinically these terror operatives are taking control of the national highways. So that fear psychosis is developed in the minds of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir. This can have negative impact on the economy and the flow of pilgrims who are visiting Mata Vaishno Devi and other religious shrines. Shree Amarnath Ji Yatra is on the cards and as such these terror modules want to use this period to gain upper hand. Security experts and representatives of the civil society have been expressing apprehensions about these kind of operations from quite a long time as indicators were already present on the ground. Rajouri and Poonch areas have in the grip of terrorist violence for a considerable period of time. If this terrorist onslaught is left unattended in terms of prompt and apt military response it can go from bad to worse and lead to fissures in the society.That is what the patrons of these mercenaries want. India can’t afford to lower the guard. There needs to be a well-crafted policy in place that can outwit the merchants of terror in Pakistan. One thing is clear that after subjecting Kashmir to genocidal attrition and devastation Pakistan has started to encircle Jammu and activate the sleeper cells. As there are apprehensions of local involvement. This has been dealt at length by the Rising Kashmir in its previous editorials. Security situation in Jammu is alarming. Subversives that act as the facilitators of these terror mercenaries can’t be underestimated. As the degree of precision used in these attacks underlines the serious security lapses. Ostrich syndrome will not work. Jammu and Kashmir has seen tremendous bloodshed and lost a significant amount of people to terrorism. We need to learn lessons from the past mistakes when it comes to dealing with cross border terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir administration needs to introspect as to what has gone wrong in terms of security preparedness that has given free space to the terrorists to inflict heavy damage. Mela Khir Bhawani (Jyestha Ashtami) and Eid -ul –Azha are round the corner and people are busy in celebrations and festivities. As such security agencies must put an extra effort to secure the lives of the innocent people. Terrorists take advantage of the congregations to indulge in sabotage. Security situation in Jammu is a cause of concern. It must not be allowed to be at the mercy of terrorists. Meanwhile, people need to be extra cautious so that the social fabric is not ruptured. Harmony among the various sections of the society is the best option to defeat the fissiparous tendencies that want to develop religious fault lines. Civil society and religious leaders must lead from the front to maintain peace and vigil. So that peace is maintained at all costs.