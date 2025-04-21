Breaking

Pope Francis passes away after prolonged illness

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Il Presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella incontra Papa Francesco

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican said on Monday. The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Earlier on Sunday. The Pope delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to thousands of people gathered in Vatican Square.
The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

On Easter Sunday, he was able to offer the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. Only the pope can offer this blessing, which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effects of sins.

“Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life,” the official X handle of the Pope said on Sunday.

Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Archpriest emeritus of Saint Peter’s Basilica and Vicar General emeritus of Vatican City, led the liturgy in the Square and delivered the homily of Pope Francis, prepared for the occasion, as reported by Vatican News.

Pope Francis dedicated his Easter Urbi et Orbi message to calling for peace worldwide, global disarmament, and the release of prisoners.
Pope Francis was the first Pontiff from the Jesuit Order and the first from outside Europe since the 8th century,

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

There will now be a fourteen-day period of official mourning after which the Cardinals will go into conclave to elect the new Vicar of Christ. (ANI)

