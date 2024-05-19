Vivek Bali condemns twin terror attacks in South Kashmir

JD(U) State General Secretary Vivek Bali has expressed his profound condemnation of the recent terror attacks in the Shopian and Anantnag districts, which resulted in the tragic death of an ex sarpanch and left two tourists from Rajasthan injured.

Bali stated, “I am deeply saddened and outraged by these heinous acts of violence. The brutal attack on innocent civilians and political workers is not only an attack on individuals but also an attack on the peace and harmony of our nation. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased ex sarpanch, and I wish for a speedy recovery to the injured tourists.”

He further emphasized the urgent need for stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly in regions prone to such violence. “It is imperative that we strengthen our efforts to combat terrorism and protect our citizens from such cowardly acts. We must stand united against these forces of terror that seek to disrupt our society,” he added.

Bali called upon the authorities to take immediate action to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. He also urged the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to prevent further incidents.

“Violence and terror have no place in our society. We must work together to promote peace, unity, and security for all,” Bali concluded.