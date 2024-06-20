International Yoga Day: Kashmir prepares for PM Modi’s arrival today

• Tight security in place ahead of PM’s visit

Srinagar, June 19:

Prime Minister NarendraModi will arrive in Kashmir on June 20 for a two-day visit to participate in International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. The visit will be under a stringent security grid, with a three-tier setup around the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). Officials have assured that there will be no restrictions on public movement during the visit.

Upon arrival at Srinagar International Airport, PM Modi will be welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, DGP R R Swain, Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, and other dignitaries.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that around 6 PM, PM Modi will participate in ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

The Prime Minister’s Office announced that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at over Rs. 1,500 crore. These include improvements in road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and higher education facilities. He will also lay the foundation stone for projects such as the improvement of the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri section, development of industrial estates, and construction of six government degree colleges.

The JKCIP Project, worth Rs. 1,800 crore, will also be launched, aiming to benefit 300,000 households across 90 blocks in 20 districts of J&K.

Security forces are on high alert to ensure an incident-free event. Multiple checkpoints have been established, and patrolling has been intensified. Drones, camera-fitted vehicles, and CCTV will monitor the situation. Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel in civilian attire will be deployed to identify suspicious activities. Night patrolling on highways adjacent to Srinagar has also been increased.

On Tuesday, Srinagar Police declared the city a ‘Temporary Red Zone’ for drone operations, prohibiting unauthorized drone activities under the Drone Rules, 2021.

Approximately 3,500 to 4,000 people are expected to attend the events at SKICC. Over 2,000 individuals appointed to government service will receive their appointment letters from the Prime Minister.

Officials have reported that around 4,500 athletes have been trained for the Yoga session, with training camps conducted across J&K.

The foundation stone laying/inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Tight security arrangements have been put in place around the venues, including SKICC, to ensure a peaceful event. Multiple checkpoints have been established in Srinagar to thwart any ill designs of anti-national elements,” he said.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, highlighting Yoga’s dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event aims to promote health and wellness globally, encouraging grassroots participation and the spread of Yoga in rural areas.

Secretary, Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull was not available for her official comments on the preparations of the Yoga event. Another official said that they have trained around 4500 athletes for the session and the department has also conducted yoga training camps across various locations at many places in J&K.

This will also be PM Modi’s second visit to Srinagar this year. In February, the PM visited Srinagar and addressed a rally ahead of LokSabha Elections 2024.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives.

“As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly. People should make it a part of their lives, the Prime Minister posted on X.

“As we approach this year’s Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude,” PM Modi said.

This year’s event underscores Yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, PM Modi has led Yoga Day celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

SCHEDULE & KEY EVENTS:

June 20, 6 pm: PM Modi will attend the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at SKICC. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects and launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

June 21, 6:30 am: The Prime Minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC, where he will address the gathering and take part in a CYP Yoga session.