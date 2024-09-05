IFFCO-TOKIO row: J&K’s pvt hospital association meets LG over unpaid dues

Srinagar, Sep 04: Following the disruption of services by private insurance company IFFCO-TOKIO under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, J&K Private Hospitals & Dialysis Centres Association Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The move comes days after private hospitals and dialysis centres halted their services under the schemes over unpaid payments of worth Rs 160 crore with the State Healthy Agency.

In a statement, the association said that it met with the LG in a very cordial atmosphere, where the LG attentively listened to the issues currently faced by the hospitals, particularly the non-payment of dues by the insurance company IFFCO Tokio since March 15. “He assured that the decision regarding the matter will be taken within a day,” it said.

The Insurance Company has discontinued implementation of PM-JAY SEHAT scheme with effect from 15.03.2024, due to which the empanelled health care providers are not receiving any payments for the treatments given to the patients under the scheme.

In April, an official meeting regarding this matter was held with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SHA who had assured that the matter will be solved by May 2024.

On May 31, Secretary Health conveyed an online meeting with all private hospitals and dialysis centres of Jammu & Kashmir in which it was assured that the money is safe and the matter will be sorted out soon.

“The association is committed to the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and is dedicated to providing the best possible care to all our patients and after taking up the matter with the head of UT is hopeful of a decision soon in their favour,” the association said.

Earlier, the High Court in a judgment had directed the insurance company to implement the scheme. However, so far the insurance company has not started implementing the scheme.

This decision has left Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCPs) without payments for the services they rendered under the scheme, leading to a halt in the provision of free medical services to patients.

“J&K Hospitals & Dialysis Centres Association requests all the centres to forward the list of financially weak patients and will sponsor them through NGOs. Dialysis not to be stopped at any cost due to financial reasons,” the association said in a post on X (twitter).