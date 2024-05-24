Kashmir

Iconic, 108ft high Flag Mast unveiled at Kaman Post

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Uri, May 23: Marking a significant milestone, the Indian Army and Flag Foundation of India dedicated a 108ft High Mast National Flag to the citizens of Uri, symbolising national pride and unity at the Line of Control. This momentous event was held on May 23, 2024, at Kaman Post, Uri. The occasion was graced by officials from the Indian Army, Civil administration, members of the Foundation, community leaders, school children and tourists.
The flag mast, standing tall at 108 ft, is a testament to India’s rich heritage and the enduring spirit of its people. This new addition to the impressive Kaman Post not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the area but also is a testimony to sacrosanct values and ideals that the Indian tricolour represents.
The overwhelming participation by citizens reinforces the positive propagation and actualisation of ethos vital for nation-building.

 

