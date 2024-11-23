“I am sure we will win in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra..”: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

On the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday that the INDI alliance’s naked dance of communalism in Maharashtra could be the reason of their defeat.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said “I am sure we will win in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra. This INDI alliance has done a naked dance of communalism in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has not accepted it. Let Lalu Yadav be happy in believing that INDI alliance is winning in Jharkhand.”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia echoed Giriraj Singh’s sentiments saying that the BJP is getting the blessings of the people in both states.

“BJP-NDA-Mahayuti is going to make a hat-trick. We are winning Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand. We are winning in Uttar Pradesh too (Assembly by-elections). This clearly shows how people are giving their blessings. It won’t be wrong to say – Hum Toh Ek Hain Aur Safe Hain. But are those who brought coffers and spoke of vote jihad? We feel proud to see that we are receiving the blessings of people again and again,” he said.

The early trends in Maharashtra’s 2024 Assembly Elections show the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the lead with 220 seats as of 11 am on Saturday. In Jharkhand the INDIA bloc has crossed the halfway mark with 50 leads in the trends posted by the Election Commission.

The counting for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections began at 8 AM, along with bypoll results from 15 states.

The counting will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand and is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours.

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 percent, surpassing the 61 percent recorded in the 2019 elections.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a tough contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

In Jharkhand, the contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.

Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 percent on election day, surpassing the 2019 elections turnout of 65 percent. In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats.

The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and bypoll results, will be declared today.

The bypolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)