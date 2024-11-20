“Had they not supported BJP in 2014…”: J&K CM’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani slams PDP over Article 370 abrogation

Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday criticized the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for its decision to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, a move he claims led to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

“They (PDP) never thought about the progress and prosperity of the people of J-K. Had they not supported the BJP in 2014, Article 370 would not have been abrogated,” Wani said while speaking to reporters.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh. Political parties in the region have since been demanding the restoration of statehood.

Earlier this month, the Legislative Assembly passed a resolution calling for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370. However, the resolution was opposed by the BJP, which holds 29 seats in the assembly.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference’s manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Earlier in the month, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah said that the NC-Congress government in the Union Territory is doing ‘very well’ and assured of fulfilling all promises made in their election manifesto.

“Our government is going very well…we will fulfil the promises made in our manifesto in 5 years,” JKNC President Abdullah told reporters.

The BJP-led Centre has said that Article 370 is history and said no power in the world can restore Article 370.

The first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which concluded on November 8, also witnessed uproar over the issue of Article 370. (ANI)