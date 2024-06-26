Gunfight breaks out in Doda’s Sinnu forests

Srinagar , June 26: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sinnu forests near Kota Top in Gundoh area of Doda district, officials said.

Officials told that following inputs, security forces trapped the hiding terrorists in the Sinnu forest area.

“The encounter is underway. Once it is over further details will be shared,” SSP Doda Javed Iqbal told.

According to the sources three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the encounter.

Since June 12 security forces have launched a massive combing operation after contact was established with terrorists in the area. Today the contact was re-established and the encounter is underway—(KNO)