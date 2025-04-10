Man caught for public drunkenness, sentenced to community service for 3 days

With the advent of New Criminal Laws aimed at promoting social responsibility, Police in Srinagar, after reporting a case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, has sentenced an individual caught for public drunkenness to Community Service.

The accused namely Riyaz Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Akbar Dar resident of Theed Harwan, Srinagar was found intoxicated and causing public nuisance in violation of section 355 BNS.

After reviewing the case, the Hon’ble Court ruled that rather than imposing a traditional penalty, the offender must perform for 3 days community service of cleanliness and maintenance of hygiene at Tele-consultation room in SMHS Hospital.

In this regard, Superintendent SMHS Hospital and SHO PS Batmaloo have been directed for compliance, who shall report the same to the court through legal counsel.

The new laws emphasize that such alternative punishments serve as a rehabilitative and restorative measure rather than mere punishment, aiming to reform behaviour and instil social accountability.

This decision sets a positive precedent in handling minor offenses through corrective rather than punitive measures.