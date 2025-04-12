Breaking

Road Accident in North Kashmir’s Handwara leaves one dead, 15 injured 

Agencies
As student girl was killed while as 15 others were injured after their bus met with an accident near Vodpora area of North Kashmir’s Handwara on Saturday.

Officials said that a bus bearing registration number JK09-6733 carrying students for picnic lost its control and turned turtle.

Police and locals immediately rushed to the accident spot for rescue operation

Medical Superintendent DH Handwara Dr Ajaz Ahmad Bhat while confirming to GNS said that one girl was brought dead to the facility while as fifteen to sixteen were recieved with injuries. Among the injured two were critical who were referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.(GNS)

