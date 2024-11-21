Govt provides relief, rehabilitation for Sgr fire victims

Srinagar, Nov 20: In the wake of a massive fire that gutted over a dozen houses in Srinagar’s Rainawari area, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday stepped up to provide relief and rehabilitation.

Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri, DC Srinagar Dr. Bilal and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq visited the affected site to assess the situation and announced the assistance.

Speaking to reporters, Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma said that Govt is committed to stand with the affected families during this challenging time.

“We have cancelled all our programs and have come here. In this difficult time, all our government, Chief Minister, we are with them. We have announced one lakh rupees from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, 1.3 lakh rupees from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and 20,000 rupees from the Red Cross.

He also said that three months’ ration, a stove, and a gas cylinder will be provided to all affected families.

“The relief package for rehabilitation has already been announced by the minister. If they are ready for relocation, we are exploring possibilities under the government’s Dal rehabilitation policy. It would be better for them to shift to a new location and build their own shelter before winter sets in,” Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohiuddin said that their immediate response team ensured there were no casualties.

“We are now assessing the damaged structures and coordinating with the SDRF for financial aid. Since this area falls under Dal conservation, any road access and rehabilitation measures require approval at a higher level,” he added.

MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq while speaking to reporters said that he visited the site yesterday and immediately informed the Chief Minister, who sent a ministerial team to oversee the relief measures.

“The CM has announced assistance through the Relief Fund, SDRF, and other sources. Our priority is to rebuild small houses and address long-term issues like congested roads. The High Court has already ordered road upgrades, and we must act to ensure residents have proper connectivity,” he added.