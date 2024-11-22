Breaking

Govt. notifies rates for PET scans in government run hospitals

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a significant step towards improving access to advanced medical care services in Jammu and Kashmir, Government today announced the official rates for PET scans and CBCT machine charges for all government run hospitals and health institutions of Health and Medical Education department except SKIMS.

As per the government order issued by Health and Medical Education department, the rates per scan/test for PET Scan Whole Body will be Rs. 10,000, for PET scan Cardiac metabolism is Rs. 4000, for PET guided Biopsy is Rs. 1200, for PET scan review from outside is Rs. 600 and for CBCT machine charges is Rs. 1200.
This significant step has been taken by the government with an aim to provide more affordable diagnostic services to patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

