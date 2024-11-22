CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Raabta: Transforming Citizen-Government Interface

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to CM, today inaugurated the CM’s Public Services & Outreach Office, marking a significant step toward transparent, citizen-centric governance.

The office, designed as a single-window platform, aims to ensure efficient grievance redressal, informed decision-making through data-driven monitoring and strategic communication.

The grievance redressal system under the office, aptly named Raabta (meaning ‘connection’), serves as a bridge between citizens and the government, combining robust digital systems with on-ground engagement to ensure timely service delivery and responsive governance. During his maiden visit, the Chief Minister toured the facility, reviewed its operations, and interacted with officers.

Commending the initiative, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of citizen engagement and directed officers to ensure timely grievance resolution and proactive communication with the public.

Chief Minister was informed that office will adopt a hybrid communication approach, including an online grievance portal, dedicated helpline, and periodic in-person interactive sessions to cater to all citizens effectively.

This innovative initiative underscores the government’s dedication to fostering public trust and ensuring a seamless interface between the administration and citizens.