Govt has initiated revival of 75 heritage sites for conservation: Div Com Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that our heritage sites are world famous and due importance needs to be extended for conservation of such places of historical significance.

He said the government has already initiated revival of 75 heritage sites for conservation and preservation to pass these treasures to coming generations.

The event aimed to enhance awareness and provide hands-on training on the methods and techniques essential for preserving, conserving, restoring of Heritage Sites and Monuments with focus on framing of DPRs.

As part of the ongoing ‘World Heritage Week,’ the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums on Friday organized an enriching training and learning workshop on ‘Conservation and Preservation of Heritage Buildings and Monuments’ at SKICC.

This initiative marks the first attempt of its kind in the region, bringing together renowned experts to focus on safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bidhuri urged participants to make the programme successful through two way communication and active interaction while discussing the subtlety of conservation methodology and interventions.

Earlier while welcoming dignitaries and participants, Director Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha highlighted the objective of the workshop and Department’s commitment for conservation of heritage sites.

The experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, Centre of Central Asia Studies, University of Kashmir and Pune’s Deccan College made comprehensive sessions during the event.

On the occasion experts through their PPTs gave insights on Historic Preservation, Conservation & Restoration of Archaeological sites, Role of engineers, multi-disciplinary approach, mapping & documentation, investigation, monitoring, mitigation, retrofitting and interventions while framing DPRs of heritage sites.

They also shared the knowledge and information regarding the approach and methodology used in developed countries in conservation without affecting the historic places.

The workshop provided a unique platform for local experts, government officials, architects, conservationists and scholars to engage with specialists in heritage conservation and exchange best practices.