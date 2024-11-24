Top Stories

Govt in touch with union power ministry to address power shortage : Javid Dar

Srinagar, Nov 23: Cabinet Minister Javid Dar on Saturday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government is in touch with the Union Power Ministry to address the ongoing electricity shortage in the UT.
Speaking to media persons at Baramulla, Dar said that J&K is facing a shortfall of 350 MW of power, which has become particularly pressing with the onset of winter.
He said that the government is working to secure additional power supplies from Delhi to meet the increased demand during the winter months.
“J&K heavily depends on imported power as we produce only a fraction of what we consume. The 200 free electricity units promised in our manifesto will benefit the people, and we are committed to ensure its implementation,” he said.
Dar said that during the winter season electricity consumption is increased, leading to shortages. “We face a gap of 350 MW, for which the Chief Minister has already initiated discussions with the Union Power Ministry in Delhi,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to address the shortfall.
He also said that Baramulla residents have raised concerns about erratic power schedules. “We will fix these issues in every possible way,” he said, assuring that the government is focused on improving the situation.
He further said that roads were another major concern raised during the meeting. “Winter makes road repair work difficult, but we have directed the concerned department to consolidate and repair damaged roads wherever possible,” he said.
Dar said the review meeting provided a platform for MLAs and officials to share the people’s grievances. “This is just the beginning, and we are committed to deliver the results,” he added.

 

