Dir Sericulture calls for quality Silkworm seed production

Pulwama/Shopian, May 21: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture J&K, undertook a comprehensive visit of Pulwama and Shopian districts with the aim to maintaining the highest quality standards for the production of Silkworm Seeds, Silk Cocoons, besides, giving more impetus for silkworm rearing operations.

During the occasion the Director, Sericulture J&K urged the field functionaries to work with more diligence and commitment in ensuring the production of high-quality Silkworm Seed and Silk Cocoons. He emphasized that the current season is vital for achieving the department’s production goals and maintaining the reputation of J&K’s Silk Industry.

In a move to motivate and encourage excellence, the Director, Sericulture J&K announced that employees who shall achieve outstanding crop yields during this rearing season will be recognized and awarded in order to foster a competitive spirit and enhance productivity across the department. He further called upon the Officers of the Sericulture Department for concerted efforts to double the number of silkworm rearers and farmers in the region.

He also underscored the important of availability of abundant mulberry leaf bank available in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which provides a strong foundation for hassle free silkworm rearing activities and its phenomenal expansion across length and breadth of J&K.

Additionally, the Director further stressed upon the officers to extend full support to women folk, landless and marginal farmers, and silkworm rearers in tribal areas. This inclusive approach aims to empower these groups and integrate them fully into the sericulture sector, thereby contributing to their socio-economic transformation.