The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday has preponed two holidays on account of Martyr’s Day of Guru Arjun Dev and Guru Hargobing’s birthday in the union territory.

As per the govt order, “Restricted holiday on account of Martyr’s Day of Guru Arjun Dev ji shal now be observed on June 10 (Monday) instead June 16 (Sunday) in the Union territory.”

It added that public holiday on account of Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday shall now be observed on June 22 (Saturday) instead of July 05 (Friday).