Breaking

All measures taken to keep security situation stable in Kashmir: GoC 15 Corps Rajiv Ghai

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Sunday said that all measures have been taken to keep the security situation stable in Kashmir ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls slated for September this year.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of felicitation ceremony of Kargil War veterans at General Bipin Rawat stadium at Baramulla here, the GoC said that security situation in Kashmir is stable and all measures have been taken to keep stable. He was replying to a query about the security situation in the Valley which is set to see Assembly polls soon.

In reply to another query about figure suggested by the Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday that 70 to 80 foreign terrorists were active in J&K and the focus of terrorism has shifted from resident to foreign, the GoC said: “Numbers suggested by DGP is a fact. How security agencies are dealing with them (foreign terrorists) is quite evident.”

About situation along the LoC, the army officer said that “situation on the borders was stable.” On the recent successful anti-militancy operation in South Kashmir, where longest surviving Lashkar-e-Toiba commander was killed, the GoC 15 Corps said that “every anti-militancy operation is a success and progress ahead.”

Earlier, the GoC said that war veterans of Kargil War were celebrated on the occasion. He said in Kargil War the Himalayan regiment of the army gave a befitting reply to the enemy in Kargil—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

J&K PDP leader Sartaj Madni’s son Aroot Madni dies of heart attack

NTA forms Grievance Redressal Committee to address exam time concerns in NEET (UG) 2024

PM-elect Narendra Modi visits War Memorial ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Man dies of electric shock in Sopore

“Nothing can beat…”: Rohit Sharma banks on Kohli’s experience ahead of marquee clash against Pakistan

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K PDP leader Sartaj Madni’s son Aroot Madni dies of heart attack
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Dubai Grand Int’l School Celebrates Mother’s Day with Heartwarming Tribute
Kashmir
T20 WC: India riding high on momentum in high-octane, star-studded clash with struggling Pakistan
Breaking
Narendra Modi to be sworn in as PM for third consecutive term today
Developing Story
Kashmir witnesses sudden rise in cat bite cases
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.