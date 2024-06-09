All measures taken to keep security situation stable in Kashmir: GoC 15 Corps Rajiv Ghai

General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Sunday said that all measures have been taken to keep the security situation stable in Kashmir ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls slated for September this year.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of felicitation ceremony of Kargil War veterans at General Bipin Rawat stadium at Baramulla here, the GoC said that security situation in Kashmir is stable and all measures have been taken to keep stable. He was replying to a query about the security situation in the Valley which is set to see Assembly polls soon.

In reply to another query about figure suggested by the Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday that 70 to 80 foreign terrorists were active in J&K and the focus of terrorism has shifted from resident to foreign, the GoC said: “Numbers suggested by DGP is a fact. How security agencies are dealing with them (foreign terrorists) is quite evident.”

About situation along the LoC, the army officer said that “situation on the borders was stable.” On the recent successful anti-militancy operation in South Kashmir, where longest surviving Lashkar-e-Toiba commander was killed, the GoC 15 Corps said that “every anti-militancy operation is a success and progress ahead.”

Earlier, the GoC said that war veterans of Kargil War were celebrated on the occasion. He said in Kargil War the Himalayan regiment of the army gave a befitting reply to the enemy in Kargil—(KNO)