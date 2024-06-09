PM Modi interacts with would-be ministers ahead of Modi 3.0 cabinet unveiling

PM-designate hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony this evening.

After attending the tea meeting , BJP MP-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said, “It is a ritual of Narendra Modi that he calls people to his residence for a tea meeting. He only calls those whom he wants to induct into his cabinet. Some formalities were to be done, which I have completed. He has asked to me to stay in Delhi for the next 24 hours. Apart from me, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present in the meeting…”

Republican Party of India Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said that he will be part of the new ministers to be inducted in later this evening.

“Today, Narendra Modi will take oath as the PM for the third time. It is a matter of pride for the entire country. The oath-taking ceremony will be done today, and the portfolios will be decided tomorrow. I will be happy with whatever portfolio I am given… Around 60 leaders of the NDA were present in the tea meeting today…”

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who was present at the meeting at Prime Minsiter’s residence said, “… The Prime Minister has given me the opportunity to serve the country by including me in his team for the third consecutive time. We will work as a team under the leadership of the Prime Minister and will fulfil all the promises and live up to the expectations and aspirations of the country.”

Two-time Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), Ramnath Thakur, son of former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee late Karpuri Thakur said he was thankful for being included in the Cabinet.

“On behalf of my family, my party, I express my gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar… I express my gratitude to them for including a small person like me in the Union Cabinet. He (PM Modi in the meeting) said that we will work on the path of development with dedication towards the people of the country…,” Thakur said.

Giriraj Singh who bagged a Lok Sabah election victory from Bihar’s Begusari this general election and who was among those hosted at the tea meeting today said, “I want to thank PM Modi for showing trust in me. There was one discussion that we have to transform India into a ‘Viksit Bharat’. It is not about any particular portfolio. Every department is important…”

BJP leader from Uttarakhand Ajay Tamta who was hosted at the Prime Minister’s residence said, “I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to work with the Prime Minister. For this, I thank BJP, all the voters of my constituency and the Prime Minister…Whatever work I get, I will contribute to taking that work forward with all my strength…”

A video of the interaction at the Prime Minister’s residence this afternoon Modi was seen briefing the incoming ministers, setting the tone for the government’s agenda and priorities moving forward.

BJP leaders Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Mandaviya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen attending the meeting and can be seen as a certainty in the new government, sources said.

Despite losing the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader and three-time former Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was spotted attending the meeting of probable ministers set to join the Modi cabinet 3.0.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, were among others who arrived for the tea meeting.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of staggering 8.20 lakh votes from the Vidisha constituency, earlier while speaking to ANI said, “It is the good fortune of the country that Modiji is taking oath for the third time. The resolution of a developed India will be fulfilled…the country will become a world leader …”

On being asked about getting a ministerial post, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I have no information as of now…”

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony on Sunday.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. (ANI)