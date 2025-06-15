Man arrested for attempting to bribe SHO in Kupwara

In a significant action against corruption, police in Kupwara arrested an individual for attempting to bribe the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Lalpora in exchange for the unlawful release of a seized JCB vehicle.

The said JCB was earlier intercepted during routine patrolling and area domination exercises. Upon inspection, it was found to be operating without valid documents, and the driver was discovered to be unlicensed. Consequently, the vehicle was challaned and taken into custody as per the law.

Subsequently, one Talib Peer son of Abdul Rashid Peer resident of Lolab approached the office of SHO PS Lalpora and offered illegal gratification in an attempt to secure the release of the aforementioned vehicle. The accused was immediately apprehended on the spot and a case vide FIR No. 33/2025 under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Police Station Lalpora. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Under the leadership of SSP Kupwara Shri Gh Jeelani and his dedicated police team, Police reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring complete transparency in its operations. In its continuous pursuit of integrity and accountable governance, the police appeal to all conscientious citizens to report any instances of corruption or malpractice. Together, let us strive to build a just, fair, and corruption-free society.