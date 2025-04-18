MHA invites high-powered committee from Ladakh for talks on May 20

New Delhi, April 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially invited the High-Powered Committee (HPC) from the Union Territory of Ladakh for a crucial meeting scheduled on May 20, 2025.

The meeting will be chaired by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India.

According to the official communication, the meeting will take place at 11:00 AM in Room No. 119, First Floor, North Block, MHA, New Delhi.

In a Post on ‘X’ Renowed Social Activist from Kargil Sajjad Kargilli said “just received another invitation through the esteemed Chief Secretary of UT Ladakh for the next meeting scheduled for 20 May 2025. Thus far, our discussions have been constructive and held in a positive spirit, though tangible outcomes remain pending. I remain hopeful that the upcoming meeting will prove meaningful and yield productive conclusions for the benefit of #Ladakh.

While continued dialogue is essential, it is equally important to ensure that these discussions translate into actionable results. The people of Ladakh deserve not just meetings, but fruitful engagements that address their aspirations and concerns effectively. I look forward to a productive discussion of the four point agenda on the scheduled date.”

On January 15, the six-member sub-committee representing Ladakh’s leadership held its second round of talks with top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

The people of Ladakh have been demanding full-fledged statehood with a legislative assembly. A key part of their demand is to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from one to two—one each for Leh and Kargil—to ensure better political representation in Parliament and strengthen democratic participation. At present, Ladakh has only one Lok Sabha seat covering both Leh and Kargil districts, a structure established after the region was designated a separate Union Territory in 2019.

In December last year, the Government of India agreed to discuss a four-point agenda with Ladakhi representatives during a pivotal meeting at the MHA in North Block, New Delhi. Chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the meeting marked a significant step toward addressing Ladakh’s constitutional and administrative aspirations.

The dialogue included leaders from both the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), who raised a range of critical issues. These included growing unemployment, the absence of a Public Service Commission, age-limit concerns for job aspirants, the lack of legislative representation, and the urgent need for constitutional safeguards tailored to Ladakh’s unique identity.