GMC Jammu asks Staff to be alert amid ‘Cross Border Tension In J&K’

Authorities at Government Medical College Jammu on Friday have asked its staff to remain and ensure exigencies are met amid ” Cross border Tension”.

“In view of the prevailing cross-border tension in the UT of J&K, all Staff members are hereby directed to remain alert and ensure complete preparedness to meet any exigencies that may arise at any time.

The Store Officer and Store Keepers, GMCH are requested to keep all essential supplies, emergency medicines, and critical equipment in a state of readiness for immediate use to meet any exigency.

All hospital staff are advised to restrict unnecessary holidays and are directed to ensure their presence within the hospital premises during duty hours to maintain uninterrupted and effective patient care.

A 24×7 Control Room has been established to coordinate all emergency responses. The control room will function round the clock, Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu said.