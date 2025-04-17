Four Indian Grey Wolves trans-located from Gujarat to Jambu Zoo

Department of Wildlife Protection is delighted to announce the successful translocation of two pairs of Indian Grey Wolves to Jambu Zoo. The wolves were donated by Sakkarbaug Zoological Park, Junagadh, Gujarat in exchange for one pair of leopard cats from Jambu Zoo.

The transportation was facilitated by Indian Railways, ensuring a smooth and safe journey for the wolves via Veterinary Passenger Units (VPU). Throughout the transit, utmost care was taken to minimize stress and ensure the well-being of the animals.

Upon arrival, the wolves have been placed under a mandatory quarantine care and observation period of two weeks at Jambu Zoo. A dedicated team comprising Zoo Veterinary Officer Dr. Ranjit Singh Katoch, Range Officer Sumit Kumar and skilled animal keepers has been overseeing their translocation and acclimatization in Jambu Zoo. The wolves will be introduced to the public exhibits after successful completion of the quarantine, in accordance with established animal welfare protocols.

The Indian Grey Wolves, known for their sharp intelligence, live in small family packs, often forming monogamous pairs. They can communicate through howls, body posture, and scent marking. They usually hunt in pairs or small packs. The species is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The addition of these wolves to Jambu Zoo’s rich biodiversity will greatly enhance public education, awareness and interest in wildlife conservation.