Flood Control deptt intensifies crackdown on illegal sand mining in Pulwama

Pulwama: To combat illegal sand mining and prevent damage to river embankments, the Flood Control Department of Kashmir launched an extensive operation in Kakapora and surrounding areas of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

The drive targeted the destruction of ramps used by heavy vehicles to access the River Jhelum, aiming to disrupt unauthorised extraction activities and preserve the integrity of the river banks.

Officials from the Flood Control Division (FCD) Kakapora informed Rising Kashmir that the operation involved the use of earthmovers to cut ramps at several locations, including Kakapora, Khadermoh, and Samboora.

The Executive Engineer of FCD Kakapora said that this marks the fourth instance within the month that these ramps have been destroyed.

“By destroying these ramps, which serve as approach paths for heavy vehicles to reach the river, we are taking a crucial step in preventing further damage to the embankments and halting illegal sand mining,” the officials said.

The officials said that over the past 18 months, the Flood Control Division has undertaken multiple measures to restrict access to the riverbanks, cutting or blocking ramps 440 times.

The recent action taken report from the division reveals that 250 FIRs have been filed against individuals involved in illegal activities, including the extraction of minor minerals and damage to embankments along the River Jhelum and its tributaries.

The report reads that 417 vehicles have been blacklisted for their involvement in these illicit activities, with 288 challans issued to offenders.

“In May alone, the department lodged 32 FIRs and blacklisted 20 vehicles,” the officials said.

They revealed that an amount of rupees 384,500 in fines has been collected from the owners of offending vehicles to deter future violations.

Officials reported the clearance of 298,264 trees from unauthorized areas and the demolition of 212 permanent and 316 temporary structures, including boundary walls and fencing.

They said that these actions aim to restore the riverbanks to their natural state and prevent further ecological damage.

Officials emphasised the need for sustained vigilance and collaboration among various departments, including Geology and Mining, Irrigation, Revenue, and Police, to ensure the long-term success of these initiatives.