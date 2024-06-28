Amarnath Yatra: Govt sets up lodgment centres in each Jammu district

Jammu, June 27: As a contingency plan, the government has identified and readied 15-20 lodgment centers-cum-transit camps in each district of Jammu for the convenience of Amarnath yatris.

These lodgment centers-cum-transit camps in each district of Jammu have been categorized as ‘priority 1 and prioriry-2’, officials said.

“In case yatra is halted due to one reason or the other, the Amarnath yatris would first be accommodated in priority-1 centres,” as senior officer of Tourism Department, Rajesh Raina informed Rising Kashmir, while adding, “Once the priority-1 centres are full, the yatris would then be provided accommodation in priority-2 centres”.

All medical facilities have also been put in place besides the yatris would also be provided langar at these lodgment centers-cum-transit camps.

Each lodgment centre identified by the government in each district has the capacity of accommodating 8000-9000 yatris. The lodgment centers-cum-transit camps with all basic facilities have been established right from Kathua upto Ramban as the Amarnath yatra passes through different districts of Jammu starting from Kathua i.e Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi etc.

These lodgment centers-cum-transit camps have been set up by the government in each district after every 8-10 kms distance so that the yatris do not face any inconvenience and they are accommodated in these centres in case the holy yatra is halted due to one reason or the other.

This is for the first time that such lodgment centers-cum-transit camps have been set up in each district from where the Amarnath yatra passes.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of J&K UT, Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of Amarnath yatris tomorrow from Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu at 4:30 AM.