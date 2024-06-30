First ‘Whipple’ procedure successfully performed at GMC Anantnag

Srinagar, June 29: Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag on Saturday successfully performed its first Whipple procedure (pancreaticoduodenectomy), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s medical capabilities.

A spokesperson of GMC Anantnag said the complex and life-saving surgery was conducted by a team of surgeons including Dr Khalid Basheer, Dr Mujtaba, Dr Manmohan, and Dr Manzoor Parrey under the guidance of the Head of the Department of Surgery, Dr Nazir Ahmad Wani. He said post-surgery the patient was doing well.

The Whipple procedure is a critical operation used to treat pancreatic cancer and other related diseases. It involves the removal of the head of the pancreas, the duodenum, part of the bile duct, gallbladder, and part of the stomach.

“This intricate surgery demands high levels of skill, precision, and teamwork, all of which were demonstrated by our surgical and anesthesia teams,” the spokesperson said.

The anesthesia team, consisting of Dr Anjum Shamim, Dr Zafar Malik, Dr Shayesta, Dr Khalida, Dr Showkat, and Dr Andleeb, under the mentorship of Prof. (Dr) Rukhsana Najeeb, the Principal of GMC Anantnag and Professor of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, played a vital role in ensuring the patient’s safety and comfort throughout the procedure. Their expertise in managing the anesthetic aspects of this complex surgery was instrumental in its successful completion.

Given the patient’s advanced age and multiple comorbidities, including hypertension, the anesthesia team employed all advanced modalities for optimal care.

“This included the use of an epidural catheter for intraoperative and postoperative pain management, central arterial and central venous pressure monitoring, all under general anesthesia,” he said.

The surgery, which spanned over 6-7 hours, was executed with the highest levels of meticulous skill by the dedicated doctors, technicians, and support staff. The successful completion of such a high-order surgery reflects the vigilant and experienced efforts of both the surgical and anesthesia teams.

Prof. (Dr) Rukhsana Najeeb, having more than 25 years of experience in Anaesthesiology and Critical Care at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, provided invaluable support and guidance throughout the procedure.

“Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in elevating the standards of medical education and patient care at the institution,” the spokesperson said.

Prof. (Dr) Rukhsana Najeeb said the landmark achievement is a significant step forward for GMC Anantnag and the healthcare services in the region. “It demonstrates our ability to undertake complex medical procedures and reinforces our commitment to advancing medical education and patient care,” she stated.

She congratulated Dr Khalid Basheer, the surgical team, and the anesthesia team for their outstanding work. “We also express our gratitude to the patients and their families for their trust in our medical services,” she said.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced medical professionals, GMC Anantnag continues to achieve excellence in patient care and medical research.