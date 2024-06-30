Academic event ‘Rheumatology Update’ inaugurated at SKIMS

Srinagar, June, 24: A major academic event ” Rheumatology Update” was inaugurated today at SKIMS Auditorium organised by the Department of Rheumatology SKIMS.

Director SKIMS Dr. M Ashraf Ganie welcomed the guests and thanked Vice Chancellor Cluster University Kashmir Prof. Qayoom Hussain for gracing the occasion.

Director SKIMS while speaking on the occasion congratulated the organising committee of the department for conducting the academic event.

He said research & academics is the hallmark of SKIMS and SKIMS has always been the frontrunner in conducting these academic programs. He further added that he will put his best efforts and skills to take this Institution to new heights.

He underscored the importance of these events as cornerstone in creating awareness and have wide perspective about the latest developments in the different areas of medicine. These programs not only give boost to academics but have a significant impact on patient care which is a top priority at SKIMS other than academics & research, he added.

Vice chancellor Cluster University Prof. Qayoom thanked Director SKIMS for invitation and expressed hope that SKIMS will flourish under his able leadership.

Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS in his address said the academic program will be beneficial for students and faculty. The program is aimed to create awareness and shall remain abreast with the latest developments in the field, he added.

President Indian Rheumatology Association, Dr. Chandrashekhar committed all support to SKIMS and appreciated the administration for, establishing a separate division of Rheumatology at SKIMS,which is doing an excellent job.

Head of Unit & Organising Secretary Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad gave an overview of the event and highlighted the role of the Department of Rheumatology at SKIMS.H.O.D Medicine Prof. Sanaullah Shah, Ex. HOD Medicine Fayaz A. Sofi also spoke on the occasion and shared the views on significant contribution & growth in the field Rheumatology at SKIMS.

During the event the reputed speakers & experts from the best centres in India delivered lectures/ updates in the field of Rheumatology. The various critical topics deliberated included, A glance at Rheumatology, SKIMS presented by Prof. Fayaz A Sofi, Approach to diagnosis of patients presenting with arthritis presented by Prof. Chandrashekhar, Role of Pathology in Rheumatology presented by Dr. Renuka.

These scientific sessions were chaired by senior faculty including Dr. Aijaz Kareem Khan, Dr. Muzaffar Bindroo, Prof. Abdul Khaliq, Prof Fayaz A. Sofi, Prof. Syed Besina Yasin and Dr. Mustaq Ahmad.

The event was concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Dr. Muzaffar Bindroo.