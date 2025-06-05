Kashmir

SKUAST-K, KVK-Budgam engage farmers through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan

KVK, CAO-Budgam, allied depts join hands for farmers upliftment

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, June 04: Synergising action for collective farmer’s welfare, Krishi Vigyan Kendra- Budgam Along with Chief Agriculture Office- Budgam and allied Departments Wednesday extended outreach in the nation’s biggest Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan for the farmers.
This launch in J&K is part of a broader nationwide initiative spearheaded by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan officially commenced at Odisha, May 29 with simultaneous launches and events planned across over 700 districts and 65,000 villages throughout the country from May 29 to June 12. The campaign aims to directly reach and interact with approximately 1.5 crore farmers, reinforcing the Union Government’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering a ‘Viksit Bharat’.
The team of Scientists from KVK Budgam, CITH along with Executives of Agriculture and allied departments have been engaged in Farmer-Scientists Interface by way of this Abhiyan addressing their chief concerns. Awareness on Soil health cards and judicious use of fertilizers, PoPs for Kharif season crops, promotion of HD apple, protected cultivation of low volume high value crops, promotion of natural, organic farming, schemes available with government of J&K under HADP and JKCIP, water conservation and management, drudgery reduction of farm women, good agricultural practises, animal health management, value addition and food processing, fisheries and sericulture development. The idea is to engage in dialogue with the primary producer, identify their concerns and seek feedback to improve service delivery at grassroots. Making mark at village level, today the ‘Rath Yatra’ was undertaken at Wanihama, Churmujroo and Najan. Literature on crop calendar of vegetables and High-Density Plantation was also distributed.
Earlier last week, the Abhiyan was formally launched at on May 29 at SKUAST Kashmir by Agriculture Minister, Javid A. Dar, in presence of Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department, MLA Hazratbal, DDC Chairperson Srinagar, Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir and Director Extension, Prof. Raihana H. Kanth.

 

HC orders status quo on lease agreement between J&K Govt and HCI
Parra expresses grief over demise of PDP worker Ghulam Mohammad
KU’s North Campus hosts special awareness programme on drug de-addiction
Fake handicrafts pose threat to Sgr’s ‘World Craft City’ status
Dir Extension SKUAST to carry ‘Golden Jubilee Torch’ from Leh to Srinagar
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’: KVK Samba reaches every corner of the district
Next Article Seven injured in Ganderbal road accident
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gund-Srinagar bus service commences after years of wait
Kashmir
Seven injured in Ganderbal road accident
Kashmir
‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’: KVK Samba reaches every corner of the district
Jammu
SMC Comm holds comprehensive review for Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements
City