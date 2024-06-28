First batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrives at Qazigund

Qazigund, June 28: The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrived at Qazigund after being flagged off from Baghwati Nagar, Jammu.

The first batch for both axis—Pahalgam and Baltal—received a warm welcome at the Banihal Qazigund Tunnel from civil society and the Kulgam administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Aathar Amir Khan, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal, along with other dignitaries, were present at Qazigund.

Amid tight security, the Amarnath pilgrims made their way to Baltal and Pahalgam.

Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), DC Kulgam wrote, “Received the first batch of Shri Amarnathji pilgrims at the Navyug Tunnel, Qazigund, as they entered the Kashmir valley. Local citizens, trade fraternity, and civil society members extended a warm welcome!”