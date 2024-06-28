Developing Story

Director Sericulture J&K, Inspects Grainage Operations and Promotes Sericulture Development Initiatives

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

Srinagar, June 28: Director Sericulture J&K, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS),today inspected Grainage Operations at the Manager Seed, Main Grainage, TulsiBagh, Srinagar. The inspection was aimed to assess the F1 Hybrid Silkworm Seed operations being conducted at the Grainges at Srinagar.

During his visit, He emphasized that ensuring quality in Silkworm Seed production is a crucial element for enhancing the viability and output of silkworm cocoon production in the region indigenously.

The Director has informed that in this Summer Season the department has embarked to produce quality silkworm seed locally which will not only augment the seed production capacity of the Grainages and Seed Stations of the Department but also support silkworm rearers to boost silkworm cocoon production across J&K. He further highlighted the success achieved this summer season in producing quality seed cocoons and projected a 10% to 20% increase in commercial cocoon production compared to last year.

He also addressed the ongoing Cocoon Auction Market in the Jammu division and announced plans to organize similar markets in every district of the Kashmir division. This initiative aims to provide silkworm rearers and farmers with accessible platforms to sell their cocoon produce, thereby boosting their income and market reach.

Furthermore, the Director exhorted District Sericulture Officers to ensure the timely completion of construction works and other departmental operations on time. He stressed the importance of meeting this year’s targets and providing comprehensive assistance to silkworm rearers to provide the benefits of various departmental schemes to them effectively.

He urged silkworm rearers, farmers, and the youth to actively engage with the department, provide feedback, and take advantage of the various schemes and training programs offered to them by the department. This includes the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), which aims to foster a more integrated approach to agricultural development and under which the government has been providing sufficient funds to the Sericulture Department for the purpose.

He also announced plans to establish additional silkworm reeling units across Jammu and Kashmir and called the youth to leverage the opportunities provided to them by the department.

The Sericulture Department remains committed to supporting the sericulture community and enhancing the region’s sericulture industry through continuous improvements, innovation, and active stakeholder engagement. In this connection the department is going to organize another phase of training programme across J&K for improving capacity building of all Stakeholders specially Youth, Silkworm Rearers, Women Folk and Farmers.

The Director Sericulture J&K was accompanied by Project Executive Officer, Srinagar, District Sericulture Officers, Budgam/ Srinagar and other officers of the department.

 

You Might Also Like

“Government is ready for every kind of discussion,” says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET row

First batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrives at Qazigund

Lok Sabha adjourned till July 1 as opposition pushes for discussion on NEET

Voting begins for snap Presidential election in Iran to elect Raisi’s successor

MeT says possibility of rain, thundershowers in J&K

Share This Article
Previous Article First batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrives at Qazigund
Next Article “Government is ready for every kind of discussion,” says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET row
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kupwara Sub-jail Gas Explosion: Another Injured Inmate Succumbs, Death toll rises to two
Breaking
Delhi Airport canopy collapse: Flight operations from Terminal 1 suspended till further notice
Breaking
T20 WC: Team India arrive in Barbados ahead of final match against South Africa
Breaking
NEET row: Opposition demands discussion over paper leaks in Parliament
Developing Story