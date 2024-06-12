Fires break out in forest areas in Poonch, Rajouri districts

A huge fire broke out in the Tota Gali area of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Forest officials upon receiving information rushed to the site and started fire-fighting operations.

Efforts are still underway to douse the fire.

Earlier in the day, a fire also broke out in the Kandli forest area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Forest Protection Force officials are present at the spot and constantly making efforts to douse the fire as soon as possible.

The reason for both fires is yet to be ascertained.

Till now, no causalities or injuries have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

The Himachal Pradesh forest department has recorded over 1,500 forest fire incidents in the state. As per data available from the department, over 13,000 hectares of forest land have been damaged in fire incidents reported during the past 50 days.

The fire season in the hill state starts from April 15 to June 30.

“Till now, there have been over 1,500 incidents of forest fire in Shimla. In these incidents, over 13,000 hectares of forest land have been burnt. Forest department officials are working to protect the forests. Fortunately, there has been no human loss, and the forest department team is reaching each fire incident,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajiv Kumar said. (ANI)