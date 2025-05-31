Police arrest two in Facebook donation fraud in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 31: In a swift and decisive action, Srinagar Police busted an online fraud racket involving a fake medical donation appeal on social media platform ( Facebook ).

As per the Police Spokesperson, “On 30th May 2025, Police Station Nowhatta received a written complaint from Muneer Ahmad Misger son of Mohammad Sadiq Misger resident of Mughal Masjid, Nowhatta, stating therein that an unidentified journalist had uploaded a photograph of his sister on Facebook with a fabricated story to appeal for public donations for a surgery that never occurred. The act, carried out with malicious intent, amounted to cheating and exploitation.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 21/2025 was registered under sections 318(2) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation was initiated.

During the course of the investigation, the administrator of the Facebook page involved in the fraudulent post was identified as Mohammad Lateef Lone son of Ali Mohammad Lone, resident of Tujan, Pulwama and arrested. Another accused namely Amir Yousuf Khan son of Mohammad Yousuf Khan, resident of Bandipora, presently residing in Gulab Bagh, Zakoora, was also identified.

Investigation revealed that he had provided the bank account details into which the fraudulent donations were being collected.

Both the accused persons have been arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, media personnel and the public are strongly advised to not share or engage with the said Facebook post, as it is part of a fraudulent scheme. Circulating such misleading content and false information may further the criminal motive and cause additional distress to the victim’s family.

J&K Police urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious/illegal online fundraising activities to the nearest police station.