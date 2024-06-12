Mohammad Rizwan equals Rohit Sharma’s record of most fifties as opener in T20Is

Mohammad Rizwan equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of most fifties as an opener in T20Is during Pakistan’s seven-wicket win over Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and India skipper Rohit Sharma both have scored 30 half-centuries as an opener in the 20-over format. Rizwan took 71 innings to achieve the milestone, while Rohit took 118 innings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stands in third place on the chart with 28 fifties as an opener in T20Is. While Australia batter David Warner slammed 27 half-centuries as an opener after playing 98 innings in T20Is.

During Pakistan’s win over Canada, Rizwan set an unwanted record in the T20 World Cup as he set the slowest fifty (by balls faced) in the marquee event.

The 32-year-old took 52 balls for his half-century on Tuesday against Canada in New York. David Miller stands in second place after he hit a 50-ball half-century against the Netherlands in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Recapping the match, Pakistan won the match and decided to bowl first. Canada’s Aaron Johnson (52 runs from 44 balls, 4 fours and 4 sixes) helped them put up 106/7 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf led the Pakistan bowling attack and both of them picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Mohammad Rizwan (53* runs from 53 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) helped Pakistan clinch their first win of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dillon Heyliger led the Canadian bowling attack after he picked up two wickets.

Amir was named the ‘Player of the Match’. (ANI)