Committed to eliminate terrorism, separatism,: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Apr 19: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday said that all efforts are on to completely eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir. LG Sinha said that peace will be fully restored in the Jammu region, which has witnessed several terror incidents off -late, within the next six months.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a transformative era, fostering peace and inclusive development.

LG Sinha made these remarks during an interaction with members of YPO-Global One, a global network of business leaders and CEOs, held in Srinagar.

“We do not want to buy peace. We want to build real and lasting peace. The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces are doing a great job. We are determined to end terrorism and destroy the system that supports it. With the ongoing efforts, I believe the Jammu region is on track to fully regain peace within the next six months,” he said.

While speaking to media persons at another event, the Lieutenant Governor said that separatism and terrorism have no future in Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged Pakistan to stop supporting terror groups. “I have said before also that our neighbouring country is already dealing with its own internal problems and is failing to provide basic rights to its own citizens. It should stop exporting terrorism,” Sinha said.

During his interaction with YPO-Global One members, LG spoke in detail about the strategies adopted in the last five years for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted areas such as economic growth, environmental sustainability, and smooth implementation of social welfare schemes.

“Our aim is to bring faster, inclusive, and long-lasting economic progress. We adopted a planned and multi-dimensional approach to use J&K’s industrial potential in a way that balances economic development, social welfare, and sustainability,” he said.

He also explained how the industrial sector in J&K is changing and spoke about new opportunities in the region.

“I want every citizen to benefit from industrial development. That’s my first promise. My second promise is that the growth will be environment-friendly,” said Sinha.

He also said the government is working to make Jammu and Kashmir a hub for innovation and a place that attracts investment in research, Information Technology (IT), and IT-enabled services (ITeS). According to him, local skill sets and natural resources have been studied to promote sectors that best suit the region’s strengths.

Talking about specific industries, the LG said that the Tourism Sector has seen a major rise in visitor numbers. He added that the region has untapped potential in new tourist destinations, film tourism, entertainment, hotel and resort businesses, and theme parks.

“Since we have given tourism the status of an industry, I am confident that the full potential of this sector in Jammu and Kashmir can be unlocked,” he said.

Sinha further stated that exports of handloom, handicrafts, and horticulture products have doubled in recent years and are now reaching global markets.

“At present, no other region can match Jammu and Kashmir in terms of handicrafts, handloom, and horticulture products,” he said.

He also answered questions from YPO members regarding the Union Territory’s industrial growth.

“I believe Jammu and Kashmir offers many advantages like economic stability, skilled manpower, availability of raw materials, strong incentives, a secure business environment, high productivity, scope for value addition, excellent infrastructure, transparency, and innovation—all of which make it a great place to invest,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He added that public safety, strong healthcare, quality higher education, low living costs, high productivity, and a rich, diverse culture make Jammu and Kashmir an ideal location for multinational companies to set up operations.