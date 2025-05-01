KVK conducts training, seed distribution programme in Bandipora

Bandipora, April 30: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Bandipora-1, in collaboration with the TSP-ICAR project “Outreach of Technology; Distribution of Farming Tools for Economic Upliftment of Scheduled Tribe and Low-Income Farmers” and the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Seed (Crops), NSP, SKUAST-K Shalimar, Wednesday conducted a comprehensive training and seed distribution programme under the Tribal Sub Plan.

The initiative was designed to empower tribal farmers by equipping them with modern agricultural knowledge and high-quality inputs to boost productivity and ensure sustainable livelihoods. The programme was graced by Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth, Director Extension, SKUAST-K, who served as the chief guest. In her keynote address, Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth highlighted SKUAST-Kashmir’s continued efforts toward the upliftment of tribal farming communities. She emphasised the critical role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in promoting climate-resilient agriculture and improving

livelihood security. “KVKs are playing a pivotal role in transforming the lives of tribal farmers by introducing innovative, sustainable practices and providing timely access to quality agricultural inputs,” she said. Prof. Javeed Ahmad Mugloo reiterated the project’s commitment to agricultural development in tribal areas through training and the distribution of essential farming resources. Dr. Tariq Sultan, Programme Coordinator of KVK Bandipora-1, welcomed the dignitaries and participants while outlining the Kendra’s mission to advance sustainable farming and enhance access to technology for marginalized communities. The training sessions covered various topics, including modern farming practices, the importance of quality seeds, and strategies for climate-smart agriculture. Dr. Gowhar Ali elaborated on research advancements in developing high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties aimed at ensuring food security and agricultural sustainability.

A major highlight of the event was the distribution of high-yielding fodder maize, potato and rice seeds to participating tribal farmers. This intervention is expected to significantly enhance crop yields, support income generation, and improve resilience among farming households. This programme reflects KVK Bandipora-1’s unwavering dedication to the empowerment of tribal communities through agricultural innovation, capacity building, and timely provision of critical resources. By enhancing the livelihoods of tribal farmers, the initiative also contributes to the broader goal of achieving inclusive agricultural growth in the region.