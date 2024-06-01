Developing Story

Farooq Abdullah to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi today, Mehbooba Mufti likely to skip

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah will attend a meeting of top leaders of Opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi today, while People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti is likely to skip.

The meeting has been called to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha polls, which will draw to a close after polling for the 7th phase ends today.

INDIA bloc leaders will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at around 3 pm in Delhi today.

All top leaders of the major opposition parties are expected to take part in this meeting.

Dr Farooq Abdullah left for New Delhi today morning to attend the meeting, while Mehbooba Mufti is likely to skip, citing personal reasons. (KNS)

