Breaking

Youth stabbed in Karan Nagar, hospitalized

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A youth was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon at Karan Nagar area of central Kashmir’s district Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

An official told that a youth was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Karan Nagar, Srinagar, leaving him critically injured.

He added that an 18-year-old person identified as Ahsan Zargar, son of Hilal Ahmad Zargar of Zampa Kadal, Chattabal was shifted to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

Moreover, an official from SMHS confirmed to KNO that the person has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment in the operation theatre (OT), while his condition was said to be critical.

Moreover, police have taken up the investigation—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Congress takes U-turn, to participate in exit poll debates after ‘consensus’ with INDIA bloc parties

Rescue operation launched as unknown person jumps into river Jhelum at Chattabal

LG Sinha casts his vote in UP’s Ghazipur, urges voters to participate

Barring Gulmarg, night temp rises in J&K

Vote to elect strong Govt to ensure internal security, maintain pace of development: Amit Shah

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rescue operation launched as unknown person jumps into river Jhelum at Chattabal
Next Article Farooq Abdullah to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi today, Mehbooba Mufti likely to skip
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi ends his 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari
Developing Story
Farooq Abdullah to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi today, Mehbooba Mufti likely to skip
Developing Story
Cyber Cell Ganderbal Solves Major Online Money Scams, Recovers Stolen Cell Phones and Social Media Accounts
Developing Story
June 4th to bring a new dawn to the Nation with formation of INDIA Alliance: Rahul Gandhi
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.