Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Legislative Assembly today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various important matters pertaining to the welfare of families affected by Pakistan shelling.

He was accompanied by Sat Sharma, President BJP J&K; Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ramgarh and Dr Narinder Singh Raina, Member of Legislative Assembly from R.S Pura Jammu South.