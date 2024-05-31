Climate Change and Temperature Rise in India: A Growing Concern

The phrase “Garmi Bahot Hai” (It is Very Hot) has become a quintessential part of the North Indian cultural landscape, serving as a shared lament and a testament to the resilience of the people in the face of the region’s demanding summer climate. Newspaper headlines reporting new high-temperature records set in cities/regions and school closures have become common occurrences.

The famous quote ‘Modern Problem Needs Modern Solution’ gained newfound relevance when Lucknow city employed industrial coolers around transformers, offering a novel approach to dissipate heat, ensure a steady electrical supply, and protect electrical networks.One of the most important concerns of our lives is climate change, and India is not exempt from its effects. India’s climate is changing, as evidenced by rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and a rise in the frequency of extreme weather events.

Major Causes of Climate Change in India

Climate change in India is primarily attributed to the increasing levels of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere. These gases trap heat from the sun, leading to a rise in global temperatures. The main causes of climate change in India are Human Activities Such as the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas for energy, deforestation, and land-use changes are some of the human activities leading to climate change.

Temperature Rise in India

Recent studies suggest that a 3°C rise in global temperatures could lead to prolonged droughts affecting 90% of the Himalayan Region, while adhering to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target could mitigate 80% of heat stress exposure in India. India is experiencing increasing temperatures, with 2021 ranking as the fifth warmest year since 1901, showing a 0.44°C increase from the 1981-2010 average. Over the last 15 years, 11 have been record warm years. India’s warming rate is at 0.63°C per century, with daytime temperatures rising faster than nighttime ones.

Climate change is intensifying heatwaves, with over 706 recorded in India from 1970 to 2019, resulting in 17,362 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and Telangana are among the most vulnerable regions. The Core Heatwave Zone (CHZ), including states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat, frequently experiences severe heatwaves. Jammu Kashmir and parts of Himachal Pradesh are also facing harsher summers. Yesterday, New Delhi recorded its highest temperature ever, exceeding 52°C. In 2023, India experienced its second warmest year on record, with all five warmest years occurring within the last 14 years. December 2023 saw the highest rainfall in the South peninsula since 2001, with a significant increase. The India Meteorological Department reported 1,270 deaths from thunderstorms and lightning, 860 from floods, and 160 from heatwaves in 2023.

Climate change is significantly affecting various facets of life in India. This includes agriculture, where shifts in temperature and precipitation patterns are impacting crop yields, food security, and farmer livelihoods. Additionally, rising temperatures are disrupting the hydrological cycle, causing changes in river flows, water scarcity, and droughts, thereby affecting water resources. Health is also being impacted, with warmer temperatures contributing to the spread of diseases, heat stress, and increased mortality rates. Furthermore, climate change is disrupting ecosystems by altering the distribution and extinction risk of plant and animal species, leading to disturbances in various ecosystems.

Strategy

India must pursue a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges posed by climate change. India is committed to transitioning towards renewable energy sources Such as The Target is to achieve 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by the year 2030.Efforts to enhance energy efficiency across various sectors including buildings, industry, and transportation are essential for reducing energy consumption and lowering emissions.Implementing sustainable land use practices such as adopting sustainable agriculture methods, promoting reforestation, and afforestation can aid in the sequestration of carbon dioxide.Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure like sea walls is crucial for safeguarding communities from the adverse impacts of climate change.

Conclusion

Climate change is a pressing issue in India, with far-reaching consequences for the country’s economy, environment, and human well-being. To mitigate its impacts, India must adopt a comprehensive approach that involves transitioning to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and promoting sustainable land use practices. Political Parties in India have shown a willingness to work on climate change & renewable energy through their manifesto for General Parliamentary Elections. However, Environment & Climate Change has not gained currency to garner votes in India and legislation is not the only tool to tackle the solution. The time to act is now, and collective efforts are necessary to ensure a sustainable future for India

(Shubham Raina is Ph.D Research Scholar at the Department of Environmental Sciences; Central University of Jammu And Shivendra Shandilya is a Ph.D. Research Scholar at the Department of Public Policy and Public Administration, Central University of Jammu)