Faith over fear: Gurdwara reopens, Madrasa and temple stand tall amid escalating tensions between India, Pak

A day after Pakistani forces launched unprovoked shelling on civilian areas in Poonch, local residents have reopened the Guru Singh Sabha Sahib Gurdwara, sending a strong message of defiance and resilience.

Despite the attacks, the Singh Sabha Gurdwara City Poonch reopened to devotees on Thursday morning and prayers were resumed.

“This is our place of peace. We cannot allow fear to close its doors,” said Harpal Singh, a local volunteer who helped clean the premises overnight. “We lost our brothers here, but their faith lives on through us.”

Narinder Singh, President of District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee said that cross border shelling hit one corner of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Poonch causing damage to one door and shattering a few glasses.

“Madrasa will reopen soon. We won’t let fear dictate our future,” said Maulana Khalid, a senior teacher, as he swept debris from the entrance, adding that education is our re-sistance.

Meanwhile, Santan Dharam Sabha Temple in the town continued the daily rituals with-out interruption.

“This temple has stood here for decades through many trials. We will not abandon it now,” Shastri said.

Meanwhile security forces have intensified patrols along the Line of Control, and the In-dian Army is maintaining a high alert in the region.

Locals condemned the targeting of religious sites and civilians, calling it a gross violation of international norms.

Volunteers helped clean the Gurdwara, patched broken windows in the madrasa, and restored parts of the temple compound.