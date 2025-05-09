All schools, colleges, universities to remain closed in J&K today

Srinagar/Jammu: The Minister for Education, Sakina Itoo, on Thursday ordered the clo-sure of all schools, colleges, and universities in Jammu and Kashmir on May 09 and 10 as a precautionary measure in view of the current situation.

The controller of examinations from the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri said in view of the prevailing circumstances, all the university examinations scheduled to be held from 13th May, 2025, to 17th May, 2025, stand postponed.

“Fresh dates for such of the postponed university examinations shall be notified sepa-rately by the concerned principals, I/c principals, HoDs, I/c HoDs, I/c directors and co-ordinators in due course of time,” the controller of examinations said.

However, all the university examinations scheduled from May 19, 2025, onwards shall remain unchanged and be held in accordance with already notified date sheets.

Accordingly, to avoid any confusion, the students are hereby advised to keep in touch with the concerned college/department/centre and university website for any up-date/query.

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has announced that all class-work will remain suspended on Friday, 9 May 2025.

According to a notification issued by the university’s registrar, all examinations sched-uled for the same day have also been postponed.

The university has stated that a revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be communicated separately.

The University of Kashmir has also announced that class work at Main Campus and all satellite campuses of the University of Kashmir shall remain suspended on May 09, 2025.

Similarly, the University of Jammu remained closed on Thursday after the Registrar of the university issued the official statement regarding the closure of the university.

In an official statement, the Registrar said that in view of the prevailing situation, the University of Jammu shall remain closed today, i.e., on 08/05/25.

“All activities and events, etc., scheduled for today in they (if any) shall remain suspend-ed/cancelled,” Register said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the University of Kashmir and the University of Jammu have postponed all the examinations which were scheduled to be held from May 8, 2025, up to May 10, 2025.

The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with authorities urging citi-zens to remain vigilant and prioritise safety.