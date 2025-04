Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday extended greetings on the joyous occasion of Easter.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Greetings to the people,especially to Christian brothers & sisters on the joyous occasion of Easter.’

“The celebration of Christ’s resurrection inspires us to follow the path of compassion, sacrifice & forgiveness. May this Easter usher in joy, peace & happiness in everyone’s life.” he added.