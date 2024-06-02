Exit Polls: BJP set to sweep with 315 seats; NDA to cross 371

The India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics released its exit poll prediction for the Lok Sabha election 2024. As per the exit poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to win as many as 315 seats of the 543 seats on its own, and 371 seats in alliance with its NDA partners.

The Congress, meanwhile will win as many as 60 seats, and 125 seats in alliance with the other INDI Alliance parties. Other parties that are not in alliance with the NDA or the INDI Alliance are expected to win 47 seats, it predicted.

It is pertinent to note that the INDIA bloc overall tally of 125 seats includes the three seats that might be won by the UDF in Kerala.

Taking a look at the state-wise exit-poll results, first up in Uttar Pradesh with the highest number of seats, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally and win 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its NDA allies in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are slated to win 2 seats each which brings the NDA tally to 69 seats.

On the other end, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will gain 10 seats, and Congress will be able to muster up one lone seat. The INDI Alliance will win 11 seats in total.

The second largest state Maharashtra with 48 seats will see the Mahayuti alliance winning 34 seats. Breaking up the seat share, the BJP will win 23 seats, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena will win seven, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will win four seats, the exit poll predicted.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will win a total of 13 seats. The Congress will muster up four seats, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena will get 5 seats and NCP Sharad Pawar will win four seats, it said.

Next up, in West Bengal with 42 seats, the BJP will breeze past the ruling Trinamool Congress with 21 seats this time. The TMC on the other hand will win 19 seats. The Congress will be able to get two seats.

Bihar with 40 seats will see the NDA sweeping the state yet again. The BJP will win 17 seats, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United will obtain 11, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party will win four and the Hindustani Awam Morcha will win one seat. This brings the NDA total to 31, the exit poll predicted.

The Mahagathbandhan – which includes INDIA bloc parties – Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will have to suffice with only seven seats, it said.

Tamil Nadu, which went to poll in a single phase in the first phase will see the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) sweeping the state once again winning 22 of the 39 seats. Its junior ally Congress will win 6 seats – bringing the total for the INDIA bloc to 28.

The BJP on the other hand is expected to open its account with 2 seats. AIADMK will win 5 while other smaller parties will win 4 seats.

In Karnataka, the JDS-BJP alliance will help it win 23 of the 28 seats, of which BJP will end up winning 22 seats. The Congress on the other hand may win five seats.

Kerala with 20 seats will see the Congress, which is part of the UDF coalition, win the maximum seats – 14 in number. The LDF will win four seats. The BJP is expected to open its account in the state in this Lok Sabha election.

Andhra Pradesh will witness the NDA – which constitutes the BJP, TDP and JSP – sweep the polls with 18 of the 25 seats. The YSRCP will win seven seats. Odisha will see BJP win 13 and and BJD, 8 of the 21 seats.

Moving on to Punjab, INDIA bloc will have an edge with the Congress and AAP winning 6 seats and 3 seats, respectively – bringing the alliance total to nine. The erstwhile BJP ally SAD is expected to win 2 seats.

In Haryana, the BJP will win the majority of the seats – 7 out of 10, the Congress will win 3 seats.

Gujarat will be a clean sweep for the BJP, which will win all 26 seats in the state. In Rajasthan, 20 of the 25 seats will be won by the BJP. Congress will be able to win just 4 seats.

Nine of the 14 seats of Assam will be won by the BJP. Its alliance partners AGP and UPPL will win 2 and 1 seats, respectively. Congress and AIUDF are expected to win a seat each.

Meanwhile, the NDTV – Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted 362-392 for the NDA, 141-161 for INDIA and 10-20 for other parties.

According to the Axis My India – India Today exit poll predicted 64-67 seats for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, 7-9 seats for Samajwadi Party, 0-1 seat for BSP and 1-3 seats for Congress. (ANI)